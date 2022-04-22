RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. As reported by Armenpress, Michelle wrote about this on her Twitter page.
“We discussed with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the prospects of further work for the advancement of a stable, peaceful and prosperous future in the South Caucasus. “The EU remains committed to supporting the Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue,” Michel wrote.
