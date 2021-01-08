Quite a few stock analysts have downgraded the EPS estimates of DFS for the next quarter. This was then published in a research report that was released on the 7th of January. J. Hecht, the research analyst from Jefferies has estimated the company will be posting an EPS of $2.94 for this quarter, which is slightly lower than the previous estimate of $3. The brokerage firm has also posted the Q3 2022 EPS of the company at $2.29, the Q4 2022 earnings at around $2.02, with the FY 2022 earnings at around $9.45 EPS.

The Quarterly Earnings of DFS

There have been quite a few research analysts who have commented on the stocks of DFS. Goldman Sachs has increased the price target on the company from a sum of $68 to $76 in an October 5th research report. Piper Sandler has also increased the price target on the company from $70 to $80 while giving the stock a rating of neutral.

BMO Capital Markets has also increased the price target on the firm from $76 to $80 while setting a rating of outperform in a 23rd October research report. The Royal Bank of Canada has increased the price target on the company from $61 to $75 while posting a rating of outperform on the company’s stocks. In the end, Oppenheimer also got in the game with a rating of hold on the stocks of DFS.

One of the research analysts has given the stocks a rating of sell, while nine of the research analysts have issued a rating of hold. Nine other analysts have given the stocks a rating of buy. Currently, DFS has a target price of $75.35, with a consensus rating of Buy.

The DFS stock traded on Friday at $97.55. The moving average of the firm over 50-days is $84, with the moving average over 200-days is $63.74.