The EPS for ZUMZ has been issued by analysts at William Blair who have already covered the stocks of the firm. S. Zackfia, one of the analysts working at William Blair has already predicted an EPS of $0.69 for the maker of apparel and footwear. The brokerage firm has also issued a Q3 2022 earning of $0.88 EPS, with a $3.32 EPS for FY2022, and an FY2023 earnings of around $3.62.

The Quarterly Earnings of ZUMZ

There have been quite a few research analysts who have commented on the stocks of the firm. Wedbush has already increased the price target on the shares of the company from a sum of $28 to a sum of $35, with a rating of neutral on the stocks. Zacks Investment Research has also decreased the shares of the company from a rating of buy to a rating of hold, along with a price target of $40 in a research report that was published on the 30th of November. ValuEngine has also decreased the shares of the company from a rating of hold to a rating of sell, which they published in a 5th December research report. BidaskClub has downgraded the stocks ZUMZ from a rating of hold, to a rating of sell.

Two of the research analysts working on the stocks have given it a rating of sell, while five of them have given it a rating of hold. Currently, ZUMZ has a rating of hold, with a price target set at $33.67.

The stocks of ZUMZ traded at $39.39 last Friday. The moving average of the company over 50-days is $36.79, while the moving average price of the same over 200-days is $29.95. The year low of the company is $13.13, while the year high is $39.87. The market cap of the firm is $1 billion, with a PE ratio set at 16.41, and a beta at 1.55.