The Epic Games Store goes down as everyone tries to get GTA 5 for free

The Epic Games Store has been counting down to the launch of an unnamed free title at 11AM ET right now, and we realized final evening that recreation can be Rockstar’s smash hit Grand Theft Auto V, thanks to an early tweet posted by Epic Games’ official Twitter account. However, because the clock handed 11AM ET, the Epic Games Store has been down solely, presumably as folks have been refreshing the positioning attempting to declare the free recreation.

Epic has acknowledged that the shop is experiencing points:

We are at the moment experiencing excessive site visitors on the Epic Games Store. We are conscious that customers could also be encountering gradual loading occasions, 500 errors, or launcher crashing presently and we’re actively working to scale. We’ll present an replace as quickly as we will. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

According to the leaked tweet, Grand Theft Auto V might be out there as a free obtain by May 21st:

It seems the heavy site visitors to the Epic Games Store may be affecting different Epic providers as effectively, as an official Fortnite Twitter account said the sport was “investigating issues” on PC and Mac:

We’re investigating points on PC and Mac which will influence Launcher logins and in-game purchases. We’ll present an replace as now we have extra data. pic.twitter.com/YlFUP3vQEy — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 14, 2020

Once the Epic Games Store returns, if you’d like to declare GTA V, it’s best to know that Epic Games is now requiring folks to have two-factor authentication turned on to declare free video games. If you want a information on how to activate two-factor authentication for your account, Epic has one you can follow here.

Epic has given away dozens of free titles because the Epic Games Store launched in December 2018, and the corporate mentioned in January that it plans to proceed to give away free video games by 2020.