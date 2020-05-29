Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced on state television that he and the entire government are resigning after President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional amendments that would weaken his the power of his successor. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports. #CNN #News
The entire Russian government is resigning
