‘The Enron of Europe’ — What We Know So Far About the Wirecard Scandal

A brand-new video takes audiences through German monetary innovation business Wirecard’s journey from being one of the leading companies in the world to one who’s shares dropped by more than 98% prior to applying for insolvency.

In anAug 6 video published to YouTube by ColdFusion, Australian host Dagogo Altraide retells the story of how the Wirecard scandal started when auditors were not able to find more than $2 billion that was expected to be being in the FinTech company’s Philippines- based accounts. The Wirecard board later on confessed that the funds most likely did not exist.

“This was a tale of liars, accounting manipulation, hacking attacks on journalists, an arrested former CEO and a missing executive,” Altraide told, describing the business as “the Enron of Europe.”

Wirecard’s fall from grace

Many significant crypto-powered debit cards were under Wirecard’s management when news of the missing out on $2.1 billion broke on June18 Former CEO Markus Braun was apprehended in Germany on June 23 for misrepresenting the business’s balances, and the payment processor wound up declare insolvency 2 days later on.

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority at first suspended the license of a Wirecard subsidiary in the nation, however this was raised after simply 3 days, permitting consumers to utilize their Visa crypto debit cards.

Case still continuous

Despite Braun’s arrest and the company in administration, not all loose ends in the Wirecard scandal have actually been so well connected off.

Chief running officer Jan Marsalek is supposedly hiding in Russia, funding his fugitive status with Bitcoin (BTC) he had the ability to move from Dubai.

In addition, a Mastercard executive at the FBME bank in Cyprus has actually just recently been linked in concealing cash laundering gotten in touch with Wirecard.