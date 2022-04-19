For the purpose of intra-community transport communication, the enlarged community of Ijan has purchased 4 minibuses. The project was implemented in cooperation with ATDF.

Ijjan community municipality informed Aravot.am about that. If necessary, the minibuses will be provided with safe, comfortable transportation and participation of community sports, cultural and other groups in the events taking place in the republic.

Let us remind that the total cost of the implemented program is 304 million ․ It is money. The investment of the municipality made 15 million ․ 200,000 drams. All the equipment and vehicle purchased as a result of the cooperation will serve about 47,000 inhabitants.

Lia Ghagharyan