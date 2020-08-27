The energy saving system introduced in Shnogh already contributes to the community budget savings – Panorama

It is already a number of months the energy saving system is introduced in Shnogh, a town in Lori area. Before that, part of the town was lit with pricey, non- long lasting lightsof bad quality, Viva- MTS reports. To decrease unjustified costs and have a complete- scale lighting system in the settlement, Viva- MTS and The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets came to assistance set up a LED lighting system operating on brand-new innovations, which havealready brought the preferred result;the settlement has already tape-recorded savings of financial methods.

“Before the system was introduced, we made some calculation. A monthly fee for street lights was around AMD 80-85 thousand. But this was not the only expense, as previous lights had a low quality and we often used to fix them;add all that costsand the monthly expenses willbe even higher. Now all that is left behind. It’s evident for us that the new system is efficient. The maximum fee we had during these months was AMD51 thousand. So we save around AMD 30-35 thousand per month,” stated the head of Shnoghadministration, Davit Ghumashyan.

According to the preliminary strategy a 1.4 km long area of roadway had to be lit upin Shnogh Due to the desire of the community to invest, the 1.7 km- longcentral streetis now completely …