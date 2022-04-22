“We won in 1992, we won in 2016, and in the 44-day war we actually had a chance to win. “Our soldier, officer, most of the generals did their best,” said Karen Vrtanesyan, an analyst and coordinator of the “Razminfo” website, during the rally in Freedom Square.

He emphasized that the state system was defeated in the war, not the officer and the soldier, and the enemy used more serious weapons against us than “Bayraktar”.

“The enemy has used a much more serious weapon against us, which has hit the state system from within. He came and hit the government building directly in the Republic Square. “The name of that weapon is Nikol Pashinyan,” said Karen Vrtanesyan.

He called for unity to ensure the survival of the homeland.

“We owe the boys, all those who gave their lives for our land, a strong, Armenian, national state. And we will do it, “announced Karen Vrtanesyan.