On March 7, at around 12:40 pm, Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on Armenian military positions on the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which two servicemen of the RA Armed Forces were shot, the RA Ministry of Defense reported.
One of them, Sergeant Hrach Arami Manasaryan, a contract soldier of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense, died on the way to the hospital.
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss; expresses support to the family members, relatives and colleagues of the deceased serviceman.
The life of the other wounded soldier is not in danger.
