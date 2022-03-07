On March 7, at around 12:40 pm, Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on Armenian military positions on the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which two servicemen of the RA Armed Forces were shot, the RA Ministry of Defense reported.

One of them, Sergeant Hrach Arami Manasaryan, a contract soldier of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense, died on the way to the hospital.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss; expresses support to the family members, relatives and colleagues of the deceased serviceman.

The life of the other wounded soldier is not in danger.