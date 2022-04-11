“What happened in Armenia in 2018, The structures that supported the Velvet Revolution have the same origin,” said Armen Petrosyan, a member of the executive board of the Artsakh “Justice” party, at the “Mirror” club. Then he continued. “The forces led by Jirayr Sefilyan and Nikol Pashinyan are the same. “What happened in Berdzor in connection with Jirayr Sefilyan’s motorcade, if we had given a correct assessment to all that, the flag of Artsakh, which is also a symbol of victory, would not have been desecrated today.”

According to Armen Petrosyan, the enemy carried out five strategic operations to strengthen its position in Armenia. He detailed. “There is a medieval saying that an impregnable fortress is captured from within. They carried out five strategic operations to capture our fortress. With the code names “There is a way out”, “Centenary without regime”, “Take a step, reject Serzh”, “There is a future” և “Age of peace” with these code names. “Their purpose was to divide the black and white in society, to divide, to incite enmity among the people, just as it was to sow hatred towards the rich, some people with certain abilities.”

According to him, a number of external factors had an impact, in particular, the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercise in Nakhchivan, which was entitled “two states, one nation.” He clarified. “Through this resolution, they were able to legalize Turkey’s entry into the South Caucasus. We did the opposite. “We have damaged our relationship with our strategic partner.”

Referring to Armenian wisdom, Armen Petrosyan said. “Wisdom says one hand does not clap. But we did not use that wisdom. If our other hand was Russia, which still controls our borders with peacekeepers, we did not use that shore, we did everything to spoil those relations, the culmination of which was the Velvet-Turkish revolution. Azerbaijan used the wisdom of our ancestors, gained allies on behalf of Turkey, whose ground forces are the second in NATO. “Using this resolution, two states, one nation, legalized Turkey’s entry into the South Caucasus. They carried out military operations codenamed” Iron Fist “and achieved great success in Artsakh, capturing Shushi.”

According to Armen Petrosyan, one of the mistakes we made in the 44-day war was that they hindered the army. He clarified. “No one should interfere with the mobilization of the military commissariat. They should not hinder the army, the army is one, there should be no other formations, if there are any, they should be made up of people who are not in the mob, but should do back work, not distribute oil and vermicelli to 30-year-old boys with muscles. The biggest mistake I saw was that the military commissariats were obstructed. “

Referring to RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armen Petrosyan said. “Nikol Pashinyan has no right to set foot in Artsakh. I saw him in Artsakh many years ago, when he was a deputy, I saw in his eyes the hatred towards Artsakh. There were so many people with such eyes standing next to him. “All those who consider Artsakh a burden were the locomotives of Nikol Pashinyan’s revolution.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan