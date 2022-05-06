The actions of the opposition can not be conditioned by anyone’s statement, that anyone’s statement can not be a constraining factor, Taguhi Tovmasyan, a member of the “I have honor” faction, told Aysor.am, referring to Nikol Pashinyan’s Deputy Chief of Staff Taron Chakhoyan There will be no resignation.

According to the opposition figure, Nikol Pashinyan himself must realize that for the sake of the future of the Republic of Armenia, he must leave.

“He is a defeated leader, the defeated leader continues to lead us on the path of defeat. “He must go for the future victories of Armenia, if he really loves our country,” said Taguhi Tovmasyan.

The deputy emphasized that during four years all Pashinyan’s lies have been revealed, և everyone knows what the end of the lie is.

“Now the end of the lie has come, he must understand that the sooner he leaves, the better for all of us. If there is a state mentality, that removal must be a day before, in order to be able to develop և to go on the path of victory. “Pashinyan is leading us on the path of endless defeats,” he said.

Summing up, Taguhi Tovmasyan stressed that all the authorities always resist before leaving.

It should be reminded that the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister made a Facebook post and noted, “Those who spread false news about the resignation of the Prime Minister will probably see their own neck, but will not see his resignation.”