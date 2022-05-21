The event with the ambitious name “Armenian Forum for Democracy” met everyone’s expectations. The people of Soros were proud that the whole government, including the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the deputies, participated and emphasized their role in the country as a community working closely with the government. The US and EU ambassadors were flattered and considered that thanks to them the Armenian authorities took another step towards anti-Russian sentiment. Nikol Pashinyan had the opportunity to speak again about the “democracy” brand, spiced with populism and manipulation.

The pseudo-democratic grant eaters showed their donors that the money provided was not pointless, they were doing a serious job fulfilling the reduced order. Various marginal figures, who have zero authority among normal people, had the opportunity to make fiery speeches from the pulpit. The word “democracy” was also thoroughly exploited, being uttered many times during the forum through non-democratic lips. Some of those who follow this forum inside and outside, of course, believed that there is a real democracy in our country.

Armine OHANYAN

Full article in this issue of “Hraparak” daily