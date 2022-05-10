Today’s Azeri statements that 7 villages of Tavush and Tigranashen “will be returned to Azerbaijan through delimitation” are absolutely unacceptable for us, said former RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan.

According to him, that perspective is full of destructive dangers. Mass violations of human rights, the physical security and mental peace of our entire population, road safety and communication between communities will be disrupted, new IDPs or, in the language of everyday life, refugees, etc. will emerge.

The mentioned villages of Tavush region and Tigranashen are historical Armenian villages, they were an inseparable part of Soviet Armenia. These are historical Armenian lands.

The “enclave” logic itself is a result of the disregard for human rights and the failure to learn from the destructive pages of history, which was unacceptably and condemnably developed by a number of irresponsible high-ranking Armenian officials.

In general, the “enclave” mechanical-political formulation should be removed from all discussions.

The video presents in detail last year, 2021. “The results of my fact-finding work on the so-called ‘enclave villages’,” Tatoyan stressed.



