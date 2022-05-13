Home Armenia The employee of the ministry and one of the policemen wrote an... Armenia The employee of the ministry and one of the policemen wrote an application and left the job and joined the movement. The government building is blocked Morning By Thomas Delong - May 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The employee of the ministry and one of the policemen wrote an application and left the job and joined the movement. The government building is blocked Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Tragic incident in Vahramaberd ․ The shepherd died from the explosion | Morning Armenia Protesters blockade third government building Morning Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan about being deprived of a mandate for absences. “You know how secondary that mandate is, we have the mandate of the... Recent Posts He’s infected. See his message from hospital room. Grimes offers pronunciation of son’s name different from boyfriend Elon Musk’s Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar on e-commerce tieup Here’s how reported coronavirus cases across the country trended this week Updates On FB Stock After A Sale Of 6,250 Shares By Facebook CEO Most Popular Russia is considered a superpower in the field of sports. Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation Oleg Matitsin. The Prime Minister noted that Armenia, Russia are strategic allies, our... When Nicole speaks of peace, it is the same as Hitler speaking of humanity... "When Nicole speaks of peace, it is the same as Hitler speaking of humanity. Nicole is not a symbol of peace, but of... The government is trying to deprive the opposition deputies of contacts with the outside... Aysor.am's interview with Vahe Hakobyan, MP of the RA NA "Armenia" faction. - Mr. Hakobyan, you made a note about the incomprehensible attitude of the... We do not want power, we want good power ․ We fight not... The participants of the resistance march continue to blockade the third building of the Government. During the protest action, RPA Deputy Chairman Armen... Georgia has announced that grain supplies are almost completely depleted Wheat stocks in Georgia are almost completely depleted, flour mills will stop working in the coming days, as the country has begun to actively...