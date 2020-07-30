The Emmys will be held virtually this year and may feature nominees in their homes

The 72 nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be an all-virtual occasion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a representative validated to The Verge, and it seems like the brand-new format might result in glance inside the lives of a few of your preferred tv stars, according to a letter from the executive manufacturers (and host Jimmy Kimmel) that waspublished by Variety U.S.A. Today also obtained a copy of the letter.

“We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice,” checks out part of the letter, which was apparently sent out to nominees the other day.

Producers are still choosing what parts air live

Producers are still choosing which parts of the program will be live or whether to notify winners prior to the program airs, reports Variety That might imply that some parts of the program will be taped in advance, and the manufacturers might fill time in between awards with pre-recorded acts or interviews withnominees

It likewise raises intriguing concerns about how the awards themselves may work: if the production team chooses not to notify winners prior to the program, you can envision a circumstance where every candidate needs to pre-record an approval speech, even if just one gets aired. (That’s in fact what was provided for the Daytime Emmys, which were held in June.) Or possibly the manufacturers will chance, hope the innovation is dependable enough, and do it all live, consisting of the winners’ responses, similar to previous Emmys.

No matter just how much is live and just how much is pre-recorded, however, it promises we’ll get some great chances to evaluate celebhomes This year’s Emmy nominees were revealed the other day, consisting of Jason Bateman, Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, andZendaya And streaming services made a huge proving, with Apple TELEVISION Plus, Disney Plus, and even Quibi getting their initially elections.

You’ll be able to see which nominees take house an Emmy when the program airs in its brand-new virtual format on September 20 th.