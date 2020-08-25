The Emirati-Israeli agreement threatens Egypt’s regional role – Middle East Monitor

Egyptian leaders seem to be concerned about the recent agreement between the UAE and Israel, as it undoubtedly threatens to alienate them from their long-term role as key Arab interlocutors with Tel Aviv.

Egypt has been a central pillar of the Middle East peace process for decades, and the 1979 peace treaty with Israel gave it significant influence on Washington, and European capitals.

The new agreement strengthened Cairo’s belief that the centre of power in the Arab world has begun to shift towards the Gulf states in recent years.

Academic cooperation, tourism exchange and educational cooperation, which are expected to follow the announcement, will further diminish Egypt’s influence, especially given the UAE’s financial and technological capacity to accelerate such initiatives.

This silence comes despite the announced support of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for the parties to the agreement. The pro-regime media’s reaction to the announcement was luke warm. Only a few of the pro-government leading writers commented on it.

In contrast, most Egyptian television broadcasters barely mentioned the agreement.

In the political sphere, the Egyptian parliament did not comment on the agreement, contrary to its habit of overtly supporting Emirati…