The Ellen DeGeneres Show Being INVESTIGATED Over Toxic Workplace Environment Allegations!

These accusations versus The Ellen De Generes Show aren’t disappearing!

According to Variety, Ellen De Generes‘ daytime talk show has actually ended up being the topic of an internal examination by Warner Media after a group of previous staff members grumbled about the “toxic” environment on set of the long-running daytime series.

Sources informed the outlet that officers from show manufacturer Telepictures and supplier WarnerBros Television sent out a memo to staffers recently stating they got in touch with the staff member relations group at Warner Media (which owns WBTV) and a 3rd party company who will talk to present and previous staff members about their experiences on set.

Probably not fantastic news for Ellen’s manufacturers, thinking about the scathing evaluation they were given up that current explosive report by BuzzFeed News As we reported, one present and 10 previous staff members informed the publication previously this month that they sustained microaggressions, misbehavior, and more bothersome habits by executive manufacturers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner, presumably consisting of jokes about misinterpreting 2 Black female staff members with the very same hairdo.

One previous staffer discussed to the outlet:

“People concentrate on reports about how Ellen is mean and whatever like that, however that’s not the issue. The concern is these 3 executive manufacturers running the show who supervise of all these individuals [and] who make the culture and are putting out this sensation of bullying and being mean. They feel that everyone who operates at The Ellen Show is fortunate to work there: ‘So if you have a problem, you should leave because we’ ll hire another person since everyone wishes to work here.'”

The called manufacturers attended to the accusations in a joint declaration to Buzzfeed, stating:

“We are really sad and sorry to discover that even a single person in our production household has actually had an unfavorable experience. It’s not who we are and not who we aim to be, and not the objective Ellen has actually set for us. For the record, the everyday duty of the Ellen show is entirely on us. We take all of this extremely seriously and we understand, as numerous worldwide are finding out, that we require to do much better, are devoted to do much better, and we will do much better.”

Meanwhile, present staffers on the show were apparently “loving” that their previous colleagues were stepping forward with these claims. A source discussed to Us Weekly:

“They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story. They’re loving that the truth — which has been an open secret for years in the industry — is finally receiving more interest.”

We sense they’re actually enjoying the scenario now that Warner Media and an unnamed 3rd party are included!

What do U believe will occur with this examination?

