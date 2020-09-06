The electric vehicle revolution: Cornwall tries to revive its lithium mines

On a bramble and bracken-covered hill above St Austell in Cornwall, Jeremy Wrathall strolls towards a shallow pit that still bears the marks of human activity from over half a century previously. He gets a 20cm large rock from the ground, explaining the little flakes of lithium- abundant mica that sparkle in the midday sun.

“We don’t know how deep it was, how much they took out,” states Mr Wrathall, a previous financial investment lender who stopped his task to hunt for lithium in the south-western area ofEngland “The collective memory is gone. It’s like geological detective work.”

Mr Wrathall was tipped off about the UK’s just recognized historic lithium mine, which was active in the 2nd world war, by a telephone call from a retired member of the British Geological Survey and discovered it with the aid of satellite images. He thinks the mine assisted supply lithium for submarine air conditioning system, at a time when Germany was Europe’s most significant manufacturer of the mineral.

Mr Wrathall desires to revive that tradition, assisting the UK to establish a homegrown lithium market to supply carmakers that are quickly transitioning to producing electric cars that need the metal in their batteries.

Demand for lithium is set to rise over the next ten years and he states production from Cornwall can be more ecologically …