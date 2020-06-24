The electoral map just keeps getting worse for Trump

But as we learned in 2016 (and 2000!), the sole count that counts is the Electoral College.

Over yesteryear week, two major political prognosticators — Amy Walter at the Cook Political Report and Nate Silver of 538 — have released updated looks at the electoral map. And the picture they paint for Trump is dire.

“To win the Electoral College, Biden would need to win just 26 percent of those Toss Up states/districts, while Trump would need to win over 75 percent of them. In other words, Trump has little room for error, while Biden has a wider path to winning.”

Silver’s analysis is similar.

“Overall — assuming that states that haven’t been polled go the same way as they did in 2016 — Biden leads in states worth 368 electoral votes, while Trump leads in states totaling 170 electoral votes,” he writes

To be clear : Neither Walter nor Silver (nor me) say the election is over or that Trump can’t win. In fact, while Silver suggests there exists a possibility that : Neither Walter nor Silver (nor me) say the election is over or that Trump can’t win. In fact, while Silver suggests there exists a possibility that Biden could win in a “landslide” if all of the current toss-up states head to him, “so is a Trump Electoral College victory, based on which way the race moves between now and November.

But what they are saying is that today the electoral map is certainly much in Biden’s favor. Not only are traditional Democratic states that Trump won in 2016 like Michigan and Pennsylvania looking more likely to return to the Democratic column in 2020, but former Republican strongholds like Arizona, North Carolina and maybe even Texas seem to genuinely in play for Biden.

All which gives the presumptive Democratic nominee, as Walter rightly notes, more paths to the 270 electoral votes that he needed to be the 46th president.

Paths do continue to exist for Trump — such as by holding two of the three Rust Belt states (Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin) and keeping the status quo elsewhere on the map.

But there are a great deal less paths for Trump than for Biden. And with each passing week of late, how many good electoral map options for Trump just keeps shrinking.