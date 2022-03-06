The EHEA Europe Regional Forum has taken place Morning:

Ն․Ս․Օ․Տ․Տ․ With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, the caring leader of the World Youth Union of the Armenian Church (WYUA) Under the leadership of Archbishop Hovnan Terteryan, the AYLA Central Office organized the AYLA Europe Regional Forum on March 1-6 (March 1-3 in Brussels, March 4-6 in Prague), to which were invited to participate in the AYLA Europe Pontifical Delegations, Dioceses and Pastors young activists.

Young people from the Armenian pastors of Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the Armenian dioceses of Germany, France, as well as Romania, Bulgaria, Great Britain and Ireland were invited to take part in the forum in Brussels.

The conference was hosted in Brussels by the Armenian Pastor of Belgium of the Pontifical Delegation for Western Europe, with the blessing of the Pontifical Delegate ներկայացուցիչ Representative of the Armenian Church in the Vatican, His Holiness T. Khazhak Archbishop Parsamyan. Forum kicks off With the message of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, read by the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Romania, His Grace the Vicar of the Armenian Diocese of Bulgaria Tat Bishop Hakobyan. The young people of the conference were greeted with a video message in Brussels by the caring leader of HEHEM, His Grace T. Archbishop Hovnan Terteryan. The caring pastor of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Belgium, His Holiness Fr. Easter Archimandrite Avetikyan.

Young people from the Czech Republic, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, the Baltic States, Germany, France and Romania were invited to take part in the forum in Prague. The host was the Armenian Pastor of the Czech Republic’s Central European և Swedish Pontifical Delegation (Pastor: Rev. Barsegh Pilavchyan) with the blessing of the Pontifical Envoy of Central Europe և Sweden Welcome to Bishop Tiran Petrosyan, who welcomed the conference participants. The forum was also attended by the caring leader of HEHEM, His Grace T. Archbishop Hovnan Terteryan, who made an opening speech.

On March 5, the conference was received at its residence in Prague by the leader of the Czech Catholic Church, Archbishop of Prague Cardinal Dominik Duka.

The work agenda of the EHEA Europe Regional Forum was rich with in-depth talks, trainings and workshops aimed at the effective organization of Christian youth work.

HEHEM Careful Inspector տնօրեն Director of the Central Office, Archimandrite Tovma Khachatryan, introduced the young people to the mission of the Office, the regional structure, internal and external cooperation, and youth care programs. The Holy Father spoke about the activities of HEHEM with the screening of films and videos made by the Office.

Angelina Aleksanyan, Deputy Director for Public Structures, Youth Labor Expert at the AYLA Central Office, in her turn, introduced the audience to the essence of Christian youth work, its goals, problems, as well as the opportunities to generate viable ideas and implement youth programs to solve those problems.

The workshops started. Each group had a questionnaire given to them և the topic of their discussion. All the protocols of the workshops will be developed, later becoming a guide for youth work.

At the end of the forum, the participants և organizers were awarded letters of thanks, letters of thanks, certificates of participation by the AYLA Central Office, as well as the booklets “Youth Prayer Book”, “Pontifical Words and Messages to the Armenian Youth”.

At the Holy Spirit Church in Prague, the participants took part in the worship and united prayer. The young people agreed to meet in the Homeland within the framework of the HEHEM Pan-Armenian Pilgrimage to be held on July 6-10.

The next Middle East-Africa Regional Forum, scheduled for 2022, will kick off in Cairo on March 31-April 4.

HEHEM PRESS RELEASE