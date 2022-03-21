The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic informs that due to unprecedented weather conditions, the educational process in pre-school, general, primary (vocational) and secondary professional educational institutions is suspended until March 23, inclusive.
In case of a 5-day working week in general, primary (vocational) և secondary vocational educational institutions, classes will be completed on the following Saturdays, in case of a 6-day working week, classes will be distributed over the following month.
Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.