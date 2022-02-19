The Ministry of Education and Science of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk has ordered the closure of the educational process in all educational institutions. This was reported by TASS.

“Due to the sharp aggravation of the situation throughout the country, the threat to the lives and health of students and employees of educational and scientific institutions, the educational process in all educational and scientific institutions will be suspended from February 19, 2022 until the relevant order is issued,” the statement said.