The economy seems to be turning a corner, but jobless claims are still in the millions

Overall, more than 45 million Americans have now filed for first-time benefits since mid-March.

Stripping out the seasonal adjustments, initial claims stood at 1.4 million last week. These adjustments smooth out the data in normal times but add unnecessary noise in this unprecedented situation.

Continuing claims, which count individuals who filed for benefits for at least a couple of weeks in a row, stood at 20.5 million, only slightly down from 20.6 million in the prior week. Experts are trying to find this number to drop substantially over the summer. If it does not, it could signify the labor market recovery is much slower than hoped.

