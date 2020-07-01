The economy is falling apart but Wall Street had its best quarter in decades

The Dow (INDU) recorded its best quarter because the first 90 days of 1987 with a 17.8% jump, as the S&P 500 (SPX) logged its best quarterly gain because the final 90 days of 1998, climbing 19.9%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) lagged only slightly behind, with its best performance since the fourth quarter of 1999, soaring 30.6%.
All three indexes also finished in the green on Tuesday, the final trading day of June and the second quarter.
It’s been an extremely turbulent quarter for the stock market.
The buoyant rally came on the coattails of a dramatic selloff in the market in March, once the pandemic lockdown began. The Dow recorded its worst start to a year in history, falling 23.2% in the first 90 days.
But investors were optimistic concerning the summer thanks to the gradual reopening of the economy — which began as early as April in some states — as well as unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus left investors optimistic about the summer.
More than 20 million American jobs vanished in April, but right after, the jobs picture along with other economic data began to improve as well.
That said, the country’s crisis is obviously not over. Thursday’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is still anticipated to show an unemployment rate of more than 12%.
Nevertheless, investors are deciding to focus on the positives.
Over the past few weeks, infection rates in places have surged and have left some states to pause their reopening plans. Economists be worried about what a 2nd lockdown could do to the recovery. These worries weighed in the marketplace on some days but were usually outweighed by hopes for more stimulus money from Washington.