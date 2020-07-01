The economy is falling apart but Wall Street had its best quarter in decades

Therecorded its best quarter because the first 90 days of 1987 with a 17.8% jump, as thelogged its best quarterly gain because the final 90 days of 1998, climbing 19.9%.

The tech-heavylagged only slightly behind, with its best performance since the fourth quarter of 1999, soaring 30.6%.

All three indexes also finished in the green on Tuesday, the final trading day of June and the second quarter.

The buoyant rally came on the coattails of a dramatic selloff in the market in March, once the pandemic lockdown began. The Dow recorded its worst start to a year in history , falling 23.2% in the first 90 days.

But investors were optimistic concerning the summer thanks to the gradual reopening of the economy — which began as early as April in some states — as well as unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus left investors optimistic about the summer.

That said, the country’s crisis is obviously not over. Thursday’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is still anticipated to show an unemployment rate of more than 12%.

Nevertheless, investors are deciding to focus on the positives.