A discussion on “Recent Developments in the Judicial Practice of the European Court of Human Rights” was held at the RA Chamber of Advocates.

The discussion was moderated by Judges of the European Court of Human Rights Armen Harutyunyan and Tim Aik.

The lawyers’ questions were about a number of technical issues with the deadlines for applying to the ECHR.

The judges gave exhaustive answers to the lawyers’ questions, and in order to conduct a detailed discussion on some of the questions, they suggested, at least online, to organize a discussion in the near future, integrating it with other representatives of the ECHR.

The lawyers thanked the judges of the European Court of Human Rights for an effective hearing.