The Echo Show 8 smart display is $40 off today

Amazon’s Echo Show 8, its 8-inch smart display, is $90 at Best Buy and Amazon. This model frequently costs $130. Compared to the Google Nest Hub, its closest competitor in cost and functionality, the Echo Show 8 is the greater option if you prefer a slightly larger touchscreen, better-sounding speakers, and a camera you can use to video talk to friends and family. Additionally, it’s a great choice if you use Prime Music as well as other Amazon services.

The Verge’s Dan Seifert considers the Echo Show 8 the best smart display for most of us, and you can obtain it for $40 less than usual today.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

If the Echo Show 8 sounds good to you however, you want something a little smaller and more affordable, the five-inch Echo Show 5 is $60 today at both Amazon and Best Buy. It matches what the Echo Show 8 can do, but on an inferior level. We’ve seen this display sell for $50 a few times, though that discount is rare. Considering every thing this little device may do, $60 is still a significant price.

A few must-have Nintendo Switch titles are available through Amazon for $20 off their usual price, and better yet, they’re digital downloads, per a deal posted on Slickdeals. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2 are $40 at this time. This matches the best price for each game.