On May 10, at 01:41 local time (May 9, 21:41 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered with geographical coordinates of 41.40 հյուս north latitude and 45.80 և east longitude The Georgian-Azerbaijani border zone, 57 km south-west of the town of Lagodekhi, at a depth of 10 km, had a magnitude of 3-7.
The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 5 points.
The earthquake was felt in Noyemberyan town of Tavush region, Koti, Barekamavan, Koghb villages with a magnitude of 3.
Information և Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
