The earth was once home to ‘terror crocodiles’ nearly the size of city buses

“Deinosuchus was a giant that must have terrorized dinosaurs that came to the water’s edge to drink,”Dr Cossette, co-author of the research study, stated in in a press release revealing the research study’s findings. “Until now, the complete animal was unknown. These new specimens we’ve examined reveal a bizarre, monstrous predator with teeth the size of bananas.”
Deinosuchus’ name indicates “terror crocodiles,” however the research study’s authors state that they more carefully looked like alligators. However, the Deinosuchus snout was long and broad, and it had 2 strange holes at the pointer of its snout, which separated it from both alligators and crocodiles.
There were at least 3 types of Deinosuchus, and they resided in the west of America from Montana to northern Mexico and along the Atlantic seaside plain from New Jersey to Mississippi, the scientists stated.
The Deinosuchus was most likely the biggest predator in its environment, exceeding even the biggest predatory dinosaurs residing in the exact same period. Researchers found bite marks on whatever from dinosaur bones to turtle shells.
Luckily, these “terror crocodiles” lived in between 75 and 82 million years back.
