The earth was once home to ‘terror crocodiles’ nearly the size of city buses

The research study, which was performed in 2018, released today in Journal of VertebratePaleontology It discovered that the Deinosuchus– a family tree of giant Late Cretacecous crocodylians from North America– were nearly as long as city buses, maturing to 33 feet in length, according to the study authors

.

“Deinosuchus was a giant that must have terrorized dinosaurs that came to the water’s edge to drink,”Dr Cossette, co-author of the research study, stated in in a press release revealing the research study’s findings. “Until now, the complete animal was unknown. These new specimens we’ve examined reveal a bizarre, monstrous predator with teeth the size of bananas.”

Deinosuchus’ name indicates “terror crocodiles,” however the research study’s authors state that they more carefully looked like alligators. However, the Deinosuchus snout was long and broad, and it had 2 strange holes at the pointer of its snout, which separated it from both alligators and crocodiles.

There were at least 3 types of Deinosuchus, and they resided in the west of America from Montana to northern Mexico and along the Atlantic seaside plain from New Jersey to Mississippi, the scientists stated.