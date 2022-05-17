The President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Armenia Nicholas Schmermers, who was accompanied by the members of the expert team of the newly launched “Institutional Capacity Building Program of the Constitutional Court”.

Arman Dilanyan noted the launch of a new short-term consultation program, expressing confidence that the active cooperation between the Constitutional Court and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands will continue to be complemented by new mutually beneficial programs.

Ambassador Nicholas Schmermers thanked for the reception and noted that the Dutch side highly values ​​the current effective partnership with the Constitutional Court, aimed at strengthening the rule of law and democratic values ​​in Armenia.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on further strengthening of the Armenian-Dutch legal ties.