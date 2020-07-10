The Duchess of Cambridge is joined by Andy Murray to surprise young school children | Tennis News





Andy Murray made a surprise guest appearance where he spoke to young tennis players

Andy Murray has described the cancellation of Wimbledon as a “shame”, and suggested that being an ageing player his days of competing in Grand Slams are diminishing.

But in advice to young players, he told them that winning and losing are not crucial, and said: “Enjoying playing a sport and being active is the most important thing.”

The tennis star’s comments came within a surprise appearance at the Duchess of Cambridge’s virtual visit to a south London school, and that he confessed he’d spent much of his time maintaining fitness by riding his bike rather than practising on court.

During the video call, Murray was asked by Kate if that he missed playing matches and he replied: “I think missing the big competitions, because I’m getting old for a tennis player, you never discover how many opportunities you’re going to have remaining to play the biggest competitions.

“So missing Wimbledon this week is obviously a shame.”

Murray, a double Wimbledon men’s champion, is likely have been playing in the tournament that will have concluded this week-end if the coronavirus outbreak had not forced its cancellation.

His career was put in doubt after that he was plagued by a hip problem that required surgery in 2019, but he came ultimately back to the game and last month competed in the Battle of the Brits tournament, attaining the semi-finals.

Speaking through the video call, made the other day, to pupils from Bond Primary School in Mitcham, the tennis star, who has three young children with wife Kim Sears, said he’d found the very first five or six weeks of lockdown manageable.

But that he admitted he’d “started to find it probably a bit harder to find things to do for the kids, to stay creative with ideas and games for them to enjoy”.

He said: “We’re doing the home schooling which is difficult. It was difficult, but at times I really enjoyed it as well.”

He did not play tennis for approximately 10 weeks, he said, instead residing in shape with cycling.

“I was going out on my road bike, which was something I’ve never done before, so that’s something kind of new that I learned I enjoy during lockdown,” that he said.

“It’s quite important in these times to stay as active as you can because it is good for the mind as well.”

The duchess told him: “There’s lots of budding tennis players here at Bond Primary School as well. Have you guys got any questions you want to ask Andy?”

The player was asked why that he picked tennis as a vocation, whether that he remembered his first tennis match and comebacks from difficult times.

Winning and losing isn’t it is important. Enjoying playing a sport in addition to being lively is it is important. Andy Murray

Murray chatted of the value of getting good relatives and buddies around your pet to aid “moving forward and working hard through setbacks”.

Kate requested: “And, Andy, have you got any tips for these guys if they want to take up tennis a bit more professionally?”

“The most important thing is to have fun,” said Sir Andy.

“If most likely enjoying this, you get considerably more out of your classes and your involving. Listen to your trainer, that’s extremely important. That’s both most important points at your era.

“If you’re rivalling or enjoying any complements, try very difficult in them.

“But earning and dropping isn’t it is important. Enjoying enjoying a sport in addition to being lively is it is important.

“If you do carry on to pick it as your job, obviously typically the winning in addition to losing adjustments a bit.”

