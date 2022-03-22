The Ani Department of the Shirak Regional Police Department received information that a 35-year-old resident of Maralik was making, keeping and using drugs illegally. On March 17, at around 9:30 p.m., police searched the pigeons’ nest in his backyard and found two packages of marijuana-like mass weighing more than 5 grams in total. According to the 35-year-old man, he harvested cannabis in the summer of 2019 and prepared drugs.

A forensic chemical examination has been appointed. The circumstances are being clarified.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent, how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:

RA Police