The Ani Department of the Shirak Regional Police Department received information that a 35-year-old resident of Maralik was making, keeping and using drugs illegally. On March 17, at around 9:30 p.m., police searched the pigeons’ nest in his backyard and found two packages of marijuana-like mass weighing more than 5 grams in total. According to the 35-year-old man, he harvested cannabis in the summer of 2019 and prepared drugs.
A forensic chemical examination has been appointed. The circumstances are being clarified.
