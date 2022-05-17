On May 16, at 1:40 p.m., the police received a report that a citizen had been run over near one of the houses on Maxim Gorky Street in Stepanavan and had left.

It turned out that at around 1 pm, 60-year-old Lernik Chatinyan, after parking his “Opel Zafira”, got out of the car, which started moving automatically. Lernik Chatinyan tried to stop him, but fell under the car and died.

An investigation is underway.