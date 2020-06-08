‘The dreams for female golfers are the same but it is the opportunity that is skewed’

Justin and Kate met in the early 2000s when she was part of his management team. While Justin is right back on the road with the PGA Tour, Kate is helping organise seven one-day tournaments which will make up the Rose Ladies Series, along with his agent Paul McDonnell, who will be acting as the series manager. Excel Sports management, which takes care of Rose along with other leading players such as Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar, will be running the tournaments.

While Justin highlights how essential the support from feamales in his life – including his wife, his mother Annie and sister Margi – has been, Kate stresses that golf needs more of its top male players to intensify for the women’s game. “We need feminist voices not to just be female. We need to be promoting the sport of golf, which we all love. Opportunities in women’s golf are so much more difficult to come by at the moment, so anything that the men can do to lift up the women, they should be.

“I would describe Justin as a feminist and I think any man should be proud to be a feminist. I think now is a time when we all have to actively help lift other people up.”

Justin adds that that he is happy to lend his voice to the cause and hopes that other big names in men’s golf will follow his lead.

“The Ladies European Tour is struggling,” he says. “Sponsors are dropping out left, right and centre, so I am keenly aware that while I am going to step back to my role at the PGA Tour for business as usual, some other aspects of the game are devoid of such an easy time.

“It is self-perpetuating, even in the men’s game, the guys who get promoted, there is plenty of media attention on them and it perpetuates their brand, their endorsement income, and their opportunities. Unless we start to speak up things won’t change.

“It would be fantastic if anybody else with the influence and opportunity could push for and promote something similar in their countries because there are so many talented ladies across the continent and world who are in limbo.”