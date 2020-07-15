The downfall of Jeff Sessions (opinion)

Then, in 2017, Sessions did the best thing from the President’s wishes when that he recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation of foreign influence into the Trump campaign. Of course, that he did. It’s what an honorable public official does. As Sessions noted, “I did what the law required me to do. I was a central figure in the campaign and was also a subject of and witness in the investigation and could obviously not legally be involved in investigating myself.”
But in the aftermath of his recusal, Jeff Sessions was nevertheless punished by Trump — in verbal attacks and removal from his role as Attorney General — for simply doing what his job required of him. So, when that he ran to be the Republican candidate to battle Democrat Doug Jones for his old Senate seat in Alabama, perhaps Sessions expected that Trump would support his opponent, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville. Sessions was not in a political position of strength, and the President took every opportunity that he could to go after his former top backer, whose sin was acting ethically.
Republicans should view Sessions’ loss as a cautionary tale. As the November election draws closer, the actions of GOP elected officials will soon be scrutinized. Republican politicians have already been frequently asked if and when they will speak out against Trump’s behavior. That many of them, especially those from red states, haven’t yet says much about the ongoing state of the Republican Party. The ballad of Jeff Sessions could explain their reluctance.