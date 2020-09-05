The Dolphins couldn’t trade Josh Rosen, so they cut him

DAVIE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 04: Josh Rosen #3 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on September 04, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins cut Josh Rosen after failing to work out a trade for the young quarterback.

Josh Rosen just can’t catch a break.

The Dolphins cut the former No. 10 overall pick, Adam Schefter reported on Friday night.

That means Rosen will be looking for this third team in three years as the 2020 season fast approaches.

Over the past week, trade rumors concerning the former UCLA quarterback popped up. Now a third-string option, Miami was looking to unload Rosen ahead of Saturday’s roster cuts. NFL squads have to get their numbers to the 53-man limit.

It would seem they didn’t find any trade partners. The result is an unceremonious cut for a passer who looked so promising coming out of college.

Rosen was one of five quarterbacks picked in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s the only one who isn’t with the team who drafted him. He’s now two teams removed.

The Cardinals grabbed Rosen at…