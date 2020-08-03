The DOJ is reviewing Intuit’s $7.1 billion purchase of its free competitor

Intuit’s $7.1 billion purchase of Credit Karma previously this year is now subjected to examine by the United States Department ofJustice The department is worried about possible antitrust concerns if Intuit– owner of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint– is permitted to take control of a previous competitor that used free tax preparation tools that were straight in competitors with Intuit’s own offering, according to a report from ProPublica.

In a memo acquired by ProPublica, the DOJ’s attorneys are obviously worried about “the impact that Intuit’s purchase of Credit Karma will have on customer tax preparation platforms and [the] software application market.” Currently, the DOJ has actually asked for Intuit and Credit Karma supply more info prior to it rules on whether to enable the merger to go through.

Credit Karma was established in 2007, and the business made its mark offering services like free credit checks. But in 2017, it made one of its greatest growths yet, including free tax filing to its list of services. That made it a possible danger to business like Intuit, which manages approximately two-thirds of the tax preparation market and makes billions of dollars a year supplying tax filing services toAmericans

TurboTax has actually come under fire for hiding its Free File service prior to

TurboTax– and other significant tax …