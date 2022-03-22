According to Aravot.am, the Kumayr police department is preparing materials on the fact that the dog was buried in the grave of one of the residents’s mother.

Shirak Regional Police received a call from a retired IUCN resident in Yerevan, who complained over the phone that his cousin, AAPP, had died a month ago. He took the dog and buried it on his mother’s grave buried in the 2nd cemetery of Gyumri.

The resident informed the police that she has health problems, she can not come to Gyumri, to report to the regional police department, but said that her aunt’s daughter, who lives in Gyumri, can show them the place of their cemetery.

The resident who called the police also mentioned that as soon as she heard the news, she did not apply to the police because she was in poor health.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Nune AREVSHATYAN

Photo from shrjapat.am website