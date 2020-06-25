The Dixie Chicks Officially Drop ‘Dixie’ From Their Band Name!

The Dixie Chicks — ahem, The Chicks — aren’t afraid of changin’!

The country-pop trio have officially dropped the “Dixie” from their name this week following chatter about whether or not it had been appropriate to help keep the Civil War-era word as part of their moniker. While the band had been unofficially called “the Chicks” by fans, the name change still came as a pleasing surprise to those who was uneasy in regards to the historic connotations of the name.

Related: Kristen Bell & Jenny Slate To Step Down From Biracial Animated TV Roles

The Taking the Long Way hitmakers didn’t create a big spectacle of their move, only alluding to the change in a one-sentence statement on the website that read:

“We want to meet this moment.”

The band’s social accounts reflected the name change by Thursday morning. Their team also mentioned the new name in a press release announcing their new single, March March.

This Dixie drop comes per week after fellow country group Lady Antebellum shortened its name to Lady A for similar reasons — only to be confronted by a 61-year-old artist who had been utilizing the stage name “Lady A” for 20 years.

The *other* Lady A told Rolling Stone:

“This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m happy with what I’ve done. This is an excessive amount of right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just an instant. If it mattered, it could have mattered to them before… It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die to allow them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it. It’s a chance for them to pretend they’re maybe not racist or pretend this implies something in their mind. If it did, they would’ve done some research. And I’m not happy about this. You found me on Spotify easily — why couldn’t they?”

The group has since been in negotiations with the blues singer.

Interestingly enough, The Chicks ran into a similar problem when creating their name change, but had apparently already sorted it out with the New Zealand band who also passes “The Chicks” before generally making their announcement.

In another statement released by the group’s press rep, the Grammy winners shared:

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock! — Emily, Natalie and Martie”

What do U contemplate this move, Perezcious readers?