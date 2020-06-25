The Dixie Chicks have changed their name

The country brand announced the news on their web site Thursday, with the caption “We want to meet this moment.”
The Chicks have updated their social media handles and also released a new music video for their song, “March,” alongside their new name.
The song, off their upcoming album Gaslighter, is just a tribute to protests for equality and social dilemmas over the past decades.
“March, march to my own drum/ Hey, hey, I’m an army of one,” the ladies sing.
This would be the Chicks’ first album in nearly 14 years and will also be available July 17.
The group first announced that they were working on an album last summer. “Taking the Long Way,” their last album, won a Grammy for album of the season in 2007.