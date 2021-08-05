The dirty little secret about Trump’s endorsements
Former President Donald Trump boasts his winning endorsement record any chance he gets, but is his seal of approval really all it’s cracked up to be? In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza breaks down the numbers that show Trump’s picks aren’t quite as unbeatable as he wants you to think.

