The dilapidated Sydney property going for $800,000

A rundown house in Australia’s most expensive capital city is on the market for $800,000 despite the fact it has no bathroom.

The ‘dilapidated’ 1880s terrace at 110 Morehead Street in Waterloo, in Sydney, is described as ‘not for the faint-hearted’ in the property listing on realestate.com.au.

The ‘blank canvas’ features collapsing walls, damaged floors and mould-stained interiors as well as an overgrown garden complete with a graffiti-covered wooden outhouse.

There is not any toilet in the home or even a shower or bathroom amenities.

The Sydney apartment which is up for sale by Ray White Surry Hills is described as ‘ready for revival’ in the internet property listing.

‘This rundown terrace is needing a complete overhaul essentially supplying a blank canvas ready for renovation,’ the listing reads.

On the top of assorted junk littering the backyard, the house comes with a free cabinet that is being used to keep up the laundry’s roof.

Some of the rooms in the old housing commission building will also be inaccessible and cut off from use with caution tape.

The home can be heavily smoke stained, with a former occupant reportedly to have smoked between 2-3 packs per day inside the property.

The kitchen will be needing a total overhaul to fix the peeling paint job and unfinished interior complete with new floorboards or tiles

Listing agent Jack McGhee said they are expecting there will be significant interest from potential buyers.

‘These sort of properties always get attention because they are rare. There are not many of them left,’ Mr McGhee told realestate.com.au

He believes it would have a minimum of $250,000 to obtain the home to a liveable standard.

‘That is the bare minimum in the event that you were a builder,’ he said.

‘But you’d probably save money like $500,000 … it’s hard to say what needs to be performed because we don’t know hawaii of the wiring and things like that.’

A similar property went underneath the hammer for $4.6million on Surrey Street in Darlinghurst by the end of June, while a weathered cottage in North Sydney sold for $1.4million.

The Waterloo property will go up for auction on August 1.

The terrace is called ‘the ultimate fixer upper’ in an excellent city fringe location, perched in Waterloo in Sydney’s growing inner-west