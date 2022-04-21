RA Deputy Prosecutor General Gorg Baghdasaryan received Aharon Mkrtchyan, Head of the State System Modernization Program, and Arman Vatyan, Representative of the World Bank.

Issues related to the summary of the program for the introduction of an electronic criminal case management system in the pre-trial proceedings were discussed during the meeting.

The Deputy Attorney General thanked for the assistance provided by the World Bank. He noted that the introduced electronic system will contribute to the increase of the efficiency of the investigation of criminal cases and prosecutorial control over them. Gorg Baghdasaryan added that the system will also create additional guarantees for the protection of human rights.

The participants of the meeting discussed practical issues related to the launch of the developed program, reached an agreement to start the operation of the system with a pilot test, at the same time to provide proper training to officials conducting criminal proceedings, and months later to move to full pre-trial criminal proceedings.

The project managers expressed readiness to continue the cooperation, to support the further improvement and technical re-equipment of the system through further new programs.