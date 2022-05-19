In addition to being a favorite beverage, green teas are also part of the culture and history of many countries. The aroma and taste of these drinks can vary greatly, but we will try to find out if there is such a big difference between “green tea”.

It is an interesting fact that for making green tea, the owners gather from the same plant, the Chinese camellia. The owners of this plant have a rich composition (they contain macro-micronutrients, vitamins, essential oils), which allows to get different products as a result of processing methods.

The main differences between green tea types depend on the processing stage of the herbal ingredients.

The raw material for green tea is usually only dried (squeezing out excess moisture).

The raw material collected for making tea undergoes oxidation at high temperatures, which results in fermentation. After reaching the required level of fermentation, the tea leaves are dried in a special oven.

As a process, fermentation is the transformation of the tea’s structure. Therefore, as a result of its implementation, not only the color, aroma and taste of plant materials change, but also the chemical composition.

Green tea undergoes minimal processing, due to which it almost completely retains its natural composition. It contains a large number of antioxidants, rich in B vitamins (B, B1, B2, B15), potassium, fluoride, zinc, iodine, vitamins A, C և P.



Green tea:

Helps maintain youth & beauty as high content of antioxidants slows down aging

Improves the work of the cardiovascular system, which is achieved due to the presence of potassium in the composition

lowers blood pressure

Nourishes brain tissue, has anti-sclerotic effect

Helps remove toxins from the body

Maintains gum և tooth health with fluoride և calcium

has a diuretic effect

Improves bone condition by supplementing manganese deficiency

promotes weight loss

It has a beneficial effect on thyroid diseases due to its iodine content

The tea undergoes a high level of fermentation, which significantly changes its structure and chemical composition. It contains less nutrients than greens, but is still rich in PP, P և B vitamins, such as iron, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and magnesium.



Tea:

Strengthens the immune system, helping to fight colds and infectious diseases more easily

Improves the activity of the endocrine system

Increases the tone of capillaries և blood vessels

stimulates mental activity

increases blood pressure

Helps maintain healthy hair և skin

promotes weight loss

Eases relief from stomach aches and nausea

The optimum temperature for brewing green tea is 70-80 degrees, as many of the useful properties of the drink are lost when using boiling water.

Tea, on the contrary, should be infused with warm water (95-100 degrees), because only then will the tea owner be able to fully open it, to give all the useful substances it contains, becoming rich in vitamins and fragrant.

