Today, on May 10, a meeting took place with the participation of the representatives of the leadership of Artsakh “Justice”, the ARF Artsakh structure and the “Artsakh Democratic Party”, the ARF Artsakh Central Committee reported.

During the meeting the process of the pan-Armenian “Resistance” movement in the Republic of Armenia was discussed, information on the processes of the movement was exchanged.

They exchanged views on the developments of the “Resistance” movement in Artsakh and their organized process.