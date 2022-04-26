Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting in the government, during which the state program for the development of education in Armenia until 2030 was discussed.

In particular, reference was made to the changes made in the above-mentioned state program as a result of amendments, the program vision and goals. The officials stressed that the main goal of the program is to provide a competitive education that meets international standards.

It was noted that the program was developed in cooperation with international partners.

In the context of presenting the main provisions of the draft law “On Higher Education and Science”, the provision of quality education by the universities, their compliance with the clear standards to be defined, and the consistent solution of the existing problems in the university system were used.

A number of issues related to the licensing and accreditation processes of the universities, the further activity of the departmental universities, the training of qualified personnel in accordance with the professional requirements of the labor market, the development of a new complete list of professions were touched upon. Various suggestions and observations were presented, around which an interesting exchange of views took place.

Prime Minister Pashinyan particularly emphasized the implementation of consistent work aimed at improving the quality of education, noting that a person should be able to meet the needs as a result of the education he received. “A person should be endowed with knowledge and skills from childhood, so that he can build a dignified life in his own country. We must rule out a situation in which any student with appropriate progress will drop out of university due to financial problems. “– said the Prime Minister, considering it necessary to have a clear program of university development measures, which will solve the existing problems and contribute to the development of the university system. At the same time, the head of the government used the existence of a research component in the universities, the connection between science and higher education. “The development of education is connected with the future of our country, it is of strategic importance for us”– the Prime Minister noted, considering it necessary to continue the discussions on the draft law on the state program of education of the Republic of Armenia until 2030, “On Higher Education”, in order to bring them to a final form.

