The devasted owner reveals that Rubble, the world’s oldest cat, died at the age of 31.

The owner of the ‘world’s oldest cat’ has paid tribute to him after revealing he has died at the age of 31- the equivalent of 150 human years.

Michele Heritage, 52, got geriatric moggy Rubble as a kitten on her 20th birthday plus they have been inseperable ever since.

Rubble, a fluffy Maine Coon became the oldest feline in the world after reaching 31 years old in May this past year.

The world’s oldest cat, Rubble sadly passed away at the age of 31. Pictured with owner Michele Heritage

Michele got Rubble as a kitten for her 20th birthday plus they have been together ever since.

But Michele, from Exeter, has revealed that sadly that he died before turning 32.

She puts his incredible longevity down to the fact she never had her very own children and pampered him like her child.

She said: ‘He could have been 32 in May so it was suchan achievement.

‘He was an incredible companion that I had the pleasure to live with for so very long.

‘I got him just before my 20th birthday when that he was a kitten.’

Michele puts down his longevity due to her treating him like a child

Rubble beat Scooter’s record , a 30-year old Siamese Texas cat who died in 2016.

Rubble beat the record of Scooter, a Siamese Texas, who had been named as a record breaker at the age of 30 by the Guinness Book of World before he died in 2016.

The oldest cat ever based on the record books is Creme Puff who was born on August 3, 1967, and lived until August 6, 2005 – an incredible 38 years and three days.

Michele added: ‘We never went down the route of Guinness Book of Records. I did not want to do that given his age. The record was not of interest to us.

‘He grew old very quickly towards the end, I thought to my husband at Christmas that I think it might be last we spend with Rubble. He had started initially to stop eating and only drank water.

‘He became very thin. I visited work as usual and when I got to my home my husband said Rubble choose to go over the road as he did every day rather than came back, so we believe he went off to die as cats do.

‘He was a creature of habit, had his favourite places to sleep and liked his food when that stopped happening, we knew.’

Michele said she remembers the exact moment that she first met Rubble

and claims to be 100 % certain of the dates – as it was her 20th birthday.

She added: ‘He was part of a litter cat that my sister’s friend had and I had just left home.

‘I was lonely living on my own so got him in as a kitten. It was in May 1988.

‘I have always treated him just like a child – I have no children

and had yet another cat called Meg – who passed at the age of 25.

‘If you care about something, no matter what it’s, it does last.’