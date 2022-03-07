As we had informed, today in connection with the alarm received in front of the Government building on the information received about the arrest of Manuel Manukyan և Artak Avetisyan երը, the ombudsman’s rapid response groups left for the relevant police departments.

The representatives of the Human Rights Defender visited the Central և Mashtots Departments of the Yerevan City Police Department, had private talks with the detainees, studied the documents drawn up about them.

Some issues related to the rights of the detainees were also discussed with the representatives of the Police.

It turned out that Manuel Manukyan and Artak Avetisyan were administratively arrested for committing an act under Article 182 of the RA Code on Administrative Offenses.

During the private conversation, the detainees stated that before their deprivation of liberty, the police officers did not make any demands, they were subjected to disproportionate physical force during the administrative detention, they were not explained the reasons and reasons for the administrative detention, as well as their rights and responsibilities.

During the private conversation M. Manukyan noted that the police officers twisted his arms and used brutal physical force to put him in a police vehicle, as a result of which he felt severe pain. A study of videos available on the Internet through the media revealed that Manuel Manukyan was informing police officers about a hand injury, asking him not to pull his left hand.

Taking into account the mentioned circumstance, the Defender’s representatives requested to call an ambulance to the Police Department. In “Armenia” medical center M. Manukyan underwent a medical examination. Later, M. Manukyan informed the ombudsman’s representatives that as a result of the examination he did not have a bone fracture, but felt severe pain in the injured hand.

The results of the visits to the police departments are summarized in the Defender’s Office, after which a corresponding letter will be sent to the RA Police with a request to provide the necessary clarifications.

