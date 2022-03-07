According to the information of “Aravot”, on March 4, Yeranos HA reported to the Ijjan Police Department that on the same day at 09.45 a court session started in the Court of General Jurisdiction of Tavush region, which ended at 09.55. within. At the end of the hearing, when Judge Samvel M. announced that he was not satisfied with the motion to change the precautionary measure with personal guarantees, a curse was heard from the courtroom, after which Judge Samvel MJ asked who was cursing. Defendant Harutyun MJ (detainee) answered from the courtroom that he was the one who cursed. After that, when the judge left the courtroom, swearing was heard from the courtroom, which was heard by a group of citizens, who tried to attack Judge Samvel MJ, which was prevented by the bailiffs.

After being taken out of the courtroom by the bailiffs, the same people who took part in the trial tried to go up to the second floor with the judge, during which they cursed and tried to go up to the second floor by force, which was prevented by the bailiffs.

According to the information of “Aravot”, materials are being prepared in the investigation department of Tavush region.