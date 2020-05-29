The destruction of the joint Arab action groups – Middle East Monitor

It has been 5 months since the workers of the Arab Land Transport Union acquired their salaries, which signifies that their salaries have been withheld earlier than the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic and the devastation it induced. It will not be as a result of of quarantine that the Arab international locations which are members of the union are unable to pay the union, its board of administrators and the normal physique.

The struggling of the Arab Union for Land Transport will not be distinctive, and the Arab failure and neglect in direction of joint Arab action establishments will not be restricted to not paying their dues for these establishments.

First: The monetary capability of many Arab international locations is weak as a consequence of the inter-Arab wars that destroyed Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen and the depletion of the capabilities of different Arab events. This has put them in a state of confusion and incapacity to satisfy their obligations, which is mirrored on the work and duties of these nationwide establishments.

Second: The decline in political enthusiasm in direction of joint Arab action. National precedence is now not of a lot significance for a lot of Arab events, particularly after the absence of main Arab international locations in managing joint Arab action and their keenness on the Arab League establishments and strengthening their roles. Each has its personal circumstances and troubles.

Third: It is a response to a malicious coverage, incited by the Americans and Israeli conspiracies, being handed beneath numerous pretexts, names and motives aiming to remove joint Arab action and ending nationwide cohesion between the folks of a single nation. This is obvious in the names of our area, the Middle East and North Africa, avoiding utilizing the phrases the Arab world international locations, the Arab world, or the Arab international locations, or after they say the Euro-Mediterranean Partnership as an alternative of the Arab-European cooperation, between two groups of international locations, and between two peoples: Arabs and Europeans. This goals to incorporate the Israeli colony as a member of this group as half of the international locations of the Mediterranean basin and eliminating any joint Arab-European action and makes an attempt to separate and divide the Arab international locations as was the case with Sudan and what’s at present occurring with Iraq and Syria for malicious motives, even when the Kurds have a respectable proper to full equality, identical to the Arabs.

The aggressive program works to maximise Arab variations with Iran, Turkey, and Ethiopia, that are concerned in insurance policies that seize the rights of Arabs, intrude of their inner affairs, hurt their independence, and trigger incitement between their doctrines as in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and others.

The Arab joint action organisations and establishments’ loss of their monetary capabilities and their impoverishment will not be inconsequential, neither is the suspension of their actions. Instead, it’s half of a scientific and deliberate coverage to take away manifestations of Arab solidarity and nationwide pursuits in opposition to the widespread nationwide enemy: the Israeli expansionist colonial venture that 1. Occupies the lands of three Arab international locations, i.e. Palestine, Syria and Lebanon 2. Violates and desecrates the holiest Muslim and Christian websites together with Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first of the two Qiblas, the second of the two mosques, the third of the three holy mosques, and the website of Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey, and Church of the Holy Sepulchre. These violations goal our nationwide pursuits, our Islamic and Christian values and sanctities, and there’s no deterrence. Despite this, some are working to normalise relations with Israel and market it as a celebration whose existence is inevitable.

This article first appeared in Arabic in Addustour on 29 May 2020

The views expressed on this article belong to the creator and don’t essentially mirror the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.